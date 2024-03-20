MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 11, 2024, to Monday, March 18, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 11, 2024, through Monday, March 18, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 55 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

A Smith & Wesson 469 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Thomas Lee Stroman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felony Strangulation, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon . CCN: 24-037-464

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Nihleeq Rector, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 24-037-703

A Heckler & Koch VP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Lawrence Gregory Grear, of Burtonsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun free Zone, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Resisting arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 24-037-744

A Smith & Wesson 6906 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 36th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Davion Cortez Washington, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-037-800

A Beretta APX BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Robbery, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Wearing Hood or Mask, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-037-842

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Dominick Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-037-869

A Ruger P-345 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Alexander Wright, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-037-960

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

A Ruger LCP Max Elite .380 caliber handgun, a Ruger LC-9S Pro 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Kidus Michael, of Alexandria, VA, for Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Transportation or Receipt of an Imported Firearm, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 24-038-011

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jon Michael Richmond, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-038-032

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antonio Wilkins, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Inten to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-038-059

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5800 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Niam George Pannell, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-038-077

A MAC 11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 49-year-old Jason Dewiese Young, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old female juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-038-099

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Vincent Cornell Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-038-361

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast, for CCN: 24-038-415

Thursday, March 14, 2024

A FNH FNX-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-038-762

A Beretta 950-BS .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Michael Shawn Maynes, of Midlothian, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-038-771

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Andre Thompson, of Bowie, MD, for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-038-928

A Taurus PT-908 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Brandon Marquis Houser, of Southeast, D.C., for Distribution of Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-038-946

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Southeast. CN: 24-038-952

A Springfield Armory XDM 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old De’Marco Quintonio Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-038-965

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of First Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Avery Satrick Knight, of Nuevo, CA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Endangerment with a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-039-035

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Robert Theodore Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Wearing a Mask. CCN: 24-039-041

Friday, March 15, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of Eye Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-039-122

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Malachi Mack, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-039-516

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Asante D. Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-039-602

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 73-year-old Chauncey Edward Gary, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-039-612

A rifle and a BB rifle were recovered in the 800 block of Taylor Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Raphael Nathan Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Burglary, Felony Strangulation, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Unlawful Entry, Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Possession of a BB gun, and Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-039-627

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Darrell Harris, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-039-664

Saturday, March 16, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Demontra Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-039-700

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-039-741

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Michael Anthony Tripp, of Norfolk, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-039-744

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Joshua Steven Mitchiner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-039-917

A Walther PPK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jordan Mickael Sanders, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Wearing a Mask. CCN: 24-039-961

A Smith & Wesson M&P 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tywon Malcom, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-040-059

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Maurice Leevi Jackson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Permit Suspended. CCN: 24-040-126

A Stoeger Cougar 8040 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Daquan Garner, of Northeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Dvonte Marquis Kay, of Northwest, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-040-246

A Springfield Armory .223 caliber rifle, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, an Anderson Manufacturing .223 caliber rifle, and a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle were recovered in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-040-251

Sunday, March 17, 2024

A Kodiak Denali .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Treniece Ebony Sumpter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-040-280

A Kodiak Denali .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Treniece Ebony Sumpter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-040-280

A Walther PK-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Benjamin Christopher Barber, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-040-304

A Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun and a Canik TP-9SF 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Rishjaun Daniel Minor, of Durham, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-040-337

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-040-397

A Beretta 92F 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 66-year-old Byron Kittrell, of Camp Springs, MD, for Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person/Damage Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-040-459

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jamal Bush, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-040-528

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tamari Khanye Kwegan, of Southeast, D.C., for Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Wearing a Mask, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-040-662

Monday, March 18, 2024

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Sincere Tyrese Houck, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-040-833

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###