MPD Seeking Suspects in a Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the community’s help to identify two suspects in a robbery in Northwest.

On Monday, March 11, 2024, at approximately 2:15 a.m., one of the suspects approached the victim from behind in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Northwest, and demanded the victim relinquish their belongings. The other suspect began removing items from the victims’ pockets. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24036876