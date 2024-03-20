MPD Arrests Man for December Designer Store Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of an 18-year-old for his role in the December 2023 Chanel store robbery.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., five suspects entered the retail store in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest. One of the suspects discharged a fire extinguisher multiple times, striking a Special Police Officer with its contents, while the other suspects took merchandise from the store. The suspects then fled the scene.

After a thorough investigation by the Second District detectives, a suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained. On March 20, 2024, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Romello Marquez, of Northeast, D.C.

He is charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery while Armed.

This incident remains under investigation and detectives seek additional suspects. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23204808