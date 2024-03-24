America’s Boating Channel Features MONTREAL TO MANHATTAN on Smart TV

MONTREAL TO MANHATTAN bit.ly/WWTVonTV America's Boating Channel

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), is now streaming MONTREAL TO MANHATTAN as the Featured Now video on its smart TV and online services.

MONTREAL TO MANHATTAN tracks Steven Bull’s seven-hundred fifty nautical mile journey in a “starter boat” from Canada to New York, including navigation of the Chambly and Champlain Canals, in this exciting episode from Water Ways TV Season Two.

The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from March 24 through March 30.

Viewers are also welcome to tune-in to Water Ways TV’s entire second season of videos covering North American boating destinations available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/WWTVonTV.

MONTREAL TO MANHATTAN is the final nomination for a Safe Boating Video Fiesta Award to be presented at the 2024 International Boating & Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) taking place from April 8 through April 11 in Albuquerque, NM.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Steven Bull, Executive Producer (EP) of Water Ways TV.

Kathy Strachan noted, “We’re thrilled to showcase the fascinating MONTREAL TO MANHATTAN from Water Ways TV with its integrated boating safety message and to announce its nomination for a Safe Boating Video Fiesta Award.”

Steven Bull added, “We’re excited to have MONTREAL TO MANHATTAN and Water Ways TV Season Two promoted on America’s Boating Channel. Whether it’s sharing best practices to make sure everyone gets home safely, giving new ideas for destinations, or sharing incredible maritime history, there’s something for everyone on the water and we want to help get you there.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

About Water Ways TV

Founded in 2019 by award-winning broadcaster and passionate boater Steven Bull to produce factual entertainment, branded content, and documentaries, Bullitage Media Inc. launched Water Ways TV to produce inspiring and educational recreational boating content. Steve travels the world to explore the various lifestyles, adventures, and history found on and near the water. Each episode has an “anchor location” where he meets local boaters and shares local maritime stories and experiences. Whether it’s a bustling urban harbor or a secluded anchorage, a high-speed powerboat race or a vintage Navy sailing vessel, there are boating stories everywhere! Safety tips, profiles of notable boaters, and highlights of careers on the water round out each episode. WaterWays.Show

