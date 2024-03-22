Funk Therapy Releases New Single 'Old School Party

Get down and boogie with Funk Therapy and Michael B. Sutton's infectious disco beats!

Experience the Soulful Rhythm and Timeless Vibes of 'Old School Party' - A New Release by Funk Therapy

This song is a throwback to the authentic '70s sound we all adore. Think good times, genuine vibes! It's my way of inviting you to join the party, dance it out, and relive the joy we all miss!” — Michael B. Sutton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funk Therapy , founded by Michael B. Sutton and Anissa Sutton, brings the spirit of the '70s to life with a dynamic mission. With seasoned musicians who've shared stages with legends like Marvin Gaye and The Temptations, Funk Therapy resonates with authenticity and soul.Michael B. Sutton, acclaimed for his work with icons like Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder, leads the charge. Their debut single, " Old School Party ," pays homage to funk and Motown, promising an immersive experience. Accompanied by a retro visualizer, it transports audiences to soulful gatherings of the past.Their upcoming album, "Funk Therapy," out on August 26, 2024, delves deeper into the genre, preserving Motown's legacy. Amidst today's challenges, " Cold World (Where Has The Love Gone) " by Funk Therapy featuring Michael B. Sutton offers hope. Premiering on YouTube on March 26th, 2024, its timeless message of love and empathy resonates deeply. Join us and spread unity and hope."'Old School Party' is my comeback anthem, thanks to therapy! Funk Therapy that is! With the support of my beautiful wife Anissa Sutton and many others, music heals and is my purpose on this earth - 'Reviving Souls with that Healing Power of that Old School Music which we call Funk Therapy!' I channeled new energy into recreating the 70's and 80s Funk-Disco- Soul - RnB - Magic. This song isn't just a tune; it's a throwback to the authentic '70s sound we all adore. Join the party and relive the joy we all miss!" - Michael B. Sutton

If you love the sound of 70s/80s funk, you will absolutely adore OLD SCHOOL PARTY