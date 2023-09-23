Submit Release
Join the Legendary Freda Payne - The Voice Behind 'Band of Gold' - Live at Keystone Korner - Sept 30th & Oct 1st

Freda Payne, Legendary Jazz Vocalist

Get ready for an exceptional night out with friends or a memorable romantic date in Baltimore, Maryland, with Freda Payne at Keystone Korner Jazz Club

Experience timeless classics with Freda Payne, the voice of 'Band of Gold,' in a two-night jazz extravaganza at Keystone Korner in Baltimore!

My life's journey has been a melody of love and passion!”
— Freda Payne
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an extraordinary evening with friends or a memorable romantic date night!

The legendary Freda Payne, renowned as the iconic voice behind 'Band of Gold,' is set to enchant audiences with her soulful melodies at Keystone Korner.
Freda Payne, a timeless music sensation, has left an indelible mark on the world of music with her chart-topping hit "Band of Gold." Her enduring career has earned her a place of honor among music legends.

Prepare to be serenaded by the captivating tunes of Freda Payne and her ensemble, "All The Jazz," during this unforgettable performance. This exclusive engagement at Keystone Korner promises to be a highlight of Baltimore's live music scene!

🗓️ Save the dates: September 30th & October 1st
Reserve your seats: https://www.instantseats.com/?VenueID=514&artistid=21106&fuseaction=home.artist

📍 Keystone Korner Baltimore
1350 Lancaster Street Baltimore ·
Maryland 21231
Pone: 410·946·6726
https://www.keystonekornerbaltimore.com/

Anissa Boudjaoui Sutton
www.YourMusicConsultant.com
3109935951 ext.
anissa@editions-la.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

FREDA PAYNE INVITES YOU AT KEYSTONE KORNER - SEPT 30th - OCT 1st - BALTIMORE

