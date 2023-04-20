Jan Daley Inducted into Women Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jan Daley, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress, has been announced as an inductee into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023.

Celebrating the Career of a Triple Threat Entertainer and Empowering Women with "The Way of a Woman"

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jan Daley 's career has spanned decades, and she has proven to be a triple threat in the entertainment industry as a singer, actress, and songwriter. With the rare ability to excel in all three areas, she has made an immense contribution to the music industry. It is no surprise that she has been announced as an inductee into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023, a prestigious honor that recognizes her exceptional talent as a songwriter."Jan Daley's incredible talent and captivating performances have made her a household name, and we are proud to induct her into our hall of fame," said Women Songwriters Hall of Fame's Founder, CEO, and Chairman, Dr. Janice McLean DeLoatch."When she steps out front, she commands our attention! A rich voice packed with emotion...Be prepared to be enthralled," said Os Place Jazz Magazine.Jan Daley's impressive songwriting abilities are showcased in her latest single, ' The Way of a Woman ,' which tackles the complex issue of cheating in relationships and promotes women empowerment through resilience. With this release, Jan adds another powerful and relatable track to her already impressive discography, which is sure to resonate with fans around the world."Jan Daley is an absolute gem who has entertained and inspired generations with her incredible talent, making a significant impact on the music industry. Her unique voice and captivating performances have made her a household name, and we are proud to have her as an inductee into our prestigious hall of fame," said Women Songwriters Hall of Fame's Founder, Chief Executive, and Chairman, Dr. Janice McLean DeLoatchJan's success in the music industry is evident through her previous achievements, including a #1 traditional Jazz album on the Billboard charts and opening for legendary comedians such as Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield, and David Brenner. Her acting credits are just as impressive, having co-starred alongside top-tier talent such as Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.If that's not enough, tune into the Academy Awards and you just might see Jan sitting by her good friends Carol Burnett or Julie Andrews!Aside from her accomplishments in music and acting, Jan has also made a significant impact on society through her work with Bob Hope, entertaining troops around the world with her Grammy-nominated CD 'Where There's Hope.'Jan Daley's induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is a testament to her unwavering dedication and talent in the music industry. Her unique voice and captivating performances have made her a household name, and she continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world.Learn even more at https://womensongwritershalloffame.org/publications-1

"The Way of a Woman" Official Single of Woman Songwriters Hall of Fame 2023