Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - March 21, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's highlight video, presented by PCL Construction, features the uplifting journey of James Morgan. His transition from incarceration to a thriving construction career exemplifies the power of second chances, supported by PCL and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC). ARC's mission is to combat mass incarceration in California, advocating for a fairer criminal justice system, providing support, reentry services, and policy advocacy to empower those affected by incarceration. This story underscores the importance of support networks and opportunities for a positive transformation in individuals' lives. Most people deserve a second chance.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 49
• Building Success: CCA’s 2023 National Awards Winners Announced
• Key Trends in Canada’s Building Construction Investment for January 2024
• A Tale of Two Provinces – One Leading Canada, the Other Lagging
• Wahi App Creates Ultimate Home-Hunting Experience for Couples
• Chapter 4: A Brief History of the Condo
• Canadian Hydronics Conference Returns in 2024
• Why Should You Have a Safety Cover on Your Vehicle Service Pit?
• What Does a Construction Estimator Do?
• Harding Mechanical’s Head of HR & Payroll Talks About Getting Costs Right
• Innovative Water Management: The Role of IoT Technology
• Schedule Released: Registration is Now Open for Revizto Field Days
• OpenSpace Introduces New Revizto Integrations
• CCA National Safety Award 2023: Graham Honoured
• IAPMO Releases Manual on Potable Water Construction Practices
• Building a Tiny Home: Carpentry Students’ Real-World Project
• United Brotherhood of Carpenters receives $4.8M to provide Apprentices with financial supports and wrap-around services
• 2024 Community Leader Award: VICA’s Tailgate Toolkit Program
• American Concrete Institute Honors Outstanding Contributions to the Industry
• HCRA Freezes Assets of Illegal Ontario Builder
Arnie Gess
