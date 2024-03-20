Working Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the State of Israel, 19 to 20 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz and Minister Benny Gantz and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during his working visit to Israel.

Minister Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s sympathies to all the families affected by the Hamas attacks on 7 October 2023. He reiterated Singapore’s condemnation of the acts of terror and called for the safe, unconditional and immediate release of all civilian hostages from Gaza.

During his meetings with Israeli leaders, Minister Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s deep concern with the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow for the swift and unhindered delivery of aid to Gaza, especially through land based routes. Singapore will continue to work with regional partners including Jordan and Israel to facilitate the Republic of Singapore Air Force's airdrop mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Minister Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore’s view that Israel’s military actions in Gaza has gone too far. He called on Israel to do its utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians.

Minister Balakrishnan underscored Singapore’s support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. This is the only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just and durable peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Minister Balakrishnan and the Members of Parliament separately met with Members of Israel’s Knesset including those from the National Unity, United Arab List and Labour parties.

Minister Balakrishnan departs Israel today for the United Arab Emirates.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Members of Parliament during call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog, 20 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 19 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's meeting with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz, 19 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's meeting with Minister Benny Gantz, 20 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's meeting with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, 19 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Members of Parliament with Arab members of Israel's Knesset, 19 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Members of Parliament during meeting with Members of Israel's Knesset from Labour and National Unity parties, 19 March 2024

