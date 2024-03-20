Comprehensive Statewide Workforce Recruitment Campaign Addresses ...

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nearly 200 nonprofit service-providing agencies statewide have joined forces with the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) to launch an extensive, statewide marketing effort to highlight the important role Direct Support Professionals (DSP) play in the lives of people with developmental disabilities.

The #MoreThanWork campaign, funded by the OPWDD, aims to address the DSP workforce shortage and elevate the vital work of these essential professionals.

The shortage of DSPs has had a negative impact on service-providing agencies, making it harder to provide crucial services for people with developmental disabilities. The comprehensive #MoreThanWork campaign highlights why DSPs find their work so rewarding and invites others to join a field that brings meaning to people’s lives every day.

“Direct Support Professionals are at the frontline of supporting people with developmental disabilities, empowering them to lead fulfilling and independent lives,” said Kerri E. Neifeld, Commissioner of the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities. “The #MoreThanWork campaign is designed to raise awareness of the critical and meaningful role Direct Support Professionals serve, the benefits and rewards of working in the field and that people of every background and point in life can thrive and grow in this profession.”

With guidance from a diverse advisory committee made up of self-advocates, experienced service providers and family members of people with developmental disabilities, the #MoreThanWork campaign is the creation of Vibrant Brands, a marketing agency based out of Latham, N.Y. Vibrant’s innovative marketing strategy and creative direction is leading the collaboration with industry partners OpAd, Tangible Development and Baker Public Relations. This united approach aims to attract a diverse and dedicated pool of candidates to this meaningful career.

“We are thrilled to be at the helm of a campaign that champions such a vital cause,” said Christopher Quereau, Vibrant Brands founder and CEO. “The opportunity to support a statewide mission and make a significant impact on the disability community is both an honor and a responsibility we take seriously. Our collective efforts aim to illuminate the essential role of DSPs and inspire a new wave of talent to join a field that makes a real difference in people’s lives.”

#MoreThanWork is designed to appeal to a wide audience, from recent high school and college graduates to retirees, from new Americans to veterans transitioning to civilian life and from people joining the workforce to professionals looking to make a change or advance their careers.

#MoreThanWork not only addresses the immediate need for more DSPs, but also highlights a pathway to meaningful professional development and a chance to make a significant positive impact in the lives of others. By growing the ranks of direct support, the campaign aims to also lay the groundwork for a more robust support system for people with developmental disabilities across New York.

To learn more and to view job opportunities with service providers throughout New York, visit the #MoreThanWork campaign website at http://www.DirectSupportCareers.com/.

