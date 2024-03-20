Illinois Governor's Mansion Announces Additional Art Tour Availability

ILLINOIS, March 20 - New exhibit highlights women artists over the past century





SPRINGFIELD — After selling out several weeks of guided art tours, the — After selling out several weeks of guided art tours, the Illinois Governor's Mansion has announced additional booking availability for Illinoisans. The tours encourage attendees to learn more about the displayed art in the Governor's Mansion and the Illinoisans who created the various works.





The art in the mansion was carefully curated by First Lady MK Pritzker, the Illinois State Museum, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library to represent Illinois' people and history. Guests will see various Illinois artists on the tour, including Harold Gregor, Gertrude Abercrombie, and Theaster Gates.





The upcoming tours will also include a brand-new exhibit entitled Commanding Presence: 100 Years of Women Artists, curated by the Illinois State Museum (ISM). The exhibit celebrates female artists from the ISM's Art Collection spanning the last 100 years, with eleven pieces representing each decade from the 1920's to the present. More information about the exhibit is available at: Commanding Presence (Illinois.gov)









About the Illinois Governor's Mansion

The Illinois Governor's Mansion is the third-oldest state governor's residence in the United States and the oldest gubernatorial residence in the Midwest. It has been home to Illinois Governors and their families since its construction in 1855, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. The mansion is also open for scheduled tours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, free of charge. For more information about historical tour offerings, visit https://illinoisgovernorsmansiontour.eventbrite.com



