Milestone Inc. Partners with Olo as Official Connect Developer Partner

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milestone Inc. announces its integration with Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, as an official Olo Connect Developer Partner. This integration enables businesses to expand website management beyond Milestone's platform and incorporate the restaurant capabilities provided by Olo.

The collaboration harnesses the power of Olo’s Omnivore API, which scales online ordering for numerous restaurant locations, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming direct integrations for POS systems. This partnership facilitates a faster time-to-market for technology companies.

Key highlights of the Olo partnership include compliance with their API standards and completion of Olo’s Terms of Use (ToU) security and privacy assessments. The highlight of the Olo-Milestone partnership is a bespoke immersive ordering experience on your website, driving increased bookings while staying up to date with live inventory.

With this integration, Milestone enhances its offerings to hospitality and restaurant clients through the Milestone Platform, providing a host of benefits:

End-to-End Hospitality Technology: Olo's modular platform enables "Hospitality at Scale™" for restaurants, enabling them to cater to evolving guest expectations and drive more dining occasions.

Streamlined Payment Processes: Modernizing payment processes ensures every transaction is smoother and more secure for both businesses and customers. Milestone is also integrated with Olo Pay, offering an even smoother payment experience for customers.

Data-Driven Insights: Businesses can collect, analyze, and act on data to create more meaningful guest experiences, driving loyalty and revenue growth.

"Our integration with Olo Connect and Olo Pay underscores our commitment to providing clients with the most comprehensive suite of platforms to enhance their digital presence and reach for restaurants, hotels in the hospitality industry." - Sathya Krishnamurthy, Chief Product Officer, Milestone Inc.

About Milestone Inc

Milestone drives online discovery and customer acquisition with our ​‘discovery-first' ​digital presence platform and performance marketing services. Over 2,000 companies in Hospitality, Retail, Financial Services and Automotive industries use Milestone to drive online growth. Our customers include global brands in hospitality, banking, retail, automotive, including Marriott, US Bank, One Nevada Credit Union, VMWare, Nissan, McDonalds, Motel6, Preferred Hotels, Sun Outdoors, mid-market companies, and SMBs. Milestone platform includes Website CMS, Schema Manager, Local listings, Reviews management, FAQ Manager, and Analytics. In addition, Milestone offers Performance Marketing Services - Content, Design, SEO, Paid Marketing, and Analytics to our clients. Annually, over 300 million visitors use websites developed on Milestone CMS, 540M consumers click on content powered by Milestone Schemas, and 3.7B consumers search for businesses powered by Milestone Local. Milestone platform is amongst the highest-rated Martech platforms with awards and recognition from Forrester, G2, Adrian Awards, US Search Awards, Search Engine Land, CMS Wire and many more organizations. URL: https://www.milestoneinternet.com/

About Olo

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 300 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at https://www.olo.com/ ​​ ​​