Engage2023 Announces Impressive Speaker Lineup for Digital Marketing Summit

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milestone Inc. is thrilled to announce the lineup of distinguished speakers for Engage2023, the highly anticipated premier digital marketing summit for marketers, on July 31st and August 1st at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV.

Engage2023 is poised to provide attendees with invaluable insights and strategies to navigate the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape. With a focus on empowering marketers, the conference will feature a diverse range of speakers, including renowned search industry experts and prominent brand representatives.

The confirmed speakers for Engage2023 include:

🎤 Barry Schwartz: CEO of RustyBrick, Founder of the Search Engine Roundtable, and News Editor of Search Engine Land. With his extensive digital marketing experience, Barry will provide insights into the latest trends and strategies.

🎤 Greg Sterling: Expert in Local Search, Co-founder of NearMedia, and former VP of Market Insights for Uberall. Greg's deep understanding of local search and consumer behavior will offer attendees a fresh perspective on maximizing local marketing efforts.

🎤 Eric Enge: Prominent authority on technical SEO and the role of AI in SEO. Eric's session will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and search engine optimization, helping marketers unlock new growth opportunities.

🎤 Bill Hunt: Renowned global digital marketing strategist and search technology platform expert. Bill will share his expertise in leveraging cutting-edge search technology platforms to drive business results.

🎤 Brad Geddes: Search advertising guru and Co-founder of Adalysis. Brad's session will dive into advanced strategies for optimizing search advertising campaigns and achieving maximum ROI.

🎤 Benu Aggarwal: Benu Aggarwal, Founder and President of Milestone Inc., is a highly recognized expert in digital marketing solutions, search, SEO, and local. Benu oversees product development, client services, technology, and strategic vision for Milestone.

Engage2023 counts prominent brands such as US Bank, Sun, HP, Marriott, and many more among its participants. With an impressive speaker lineup and a focus on delivering impactful sessions, Engage2023 is the must-attend event for marketers looking to stay ahead in the digital marketing landscape and offers.

High-Quality Content: Benefit from valuable and actionable insights and top-notch presentations.

Expert Speakers: Hear from the best speakers in the search industry, including Barry Schwartz, Greg Sterling, Eric Enge, and Bill Hunt. Learn first-hand about results from major brands like SunOutdoors, Marriott, IHG, SpeedPro, US Bank, Nissan, and Renault.

Meet the Milestone Team: Engage with our product gurus and technologists. Discover new actionable strategies and solutions to overcome your business challenges.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers facing similar challenges and expand your professional network.

Vegas Experience: Learn hard and play hard when you enjoy the vibrant Las Vegas atmosphere.

Register now and use promo code SPL495 for $200 off your registration fee. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and advance your digital marketing to new heights!

About Engage2023:

Engage is Milestone's flagship customer conference, dedicated to empowering marketers with the latest digital marketing insights, strategies, and technologies since 2015. The event brings together industry experts, thought leaders, and leading brands annually for two days of knowledge sharing, networking, and inspiration.