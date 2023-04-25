Milestone Inc. Announces Apple Business Connect Integration

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milestone Inc announced an integration with Apple Business Connect, a free tool allowing businesses to take control of how they appear to more than a billion Apple users.

Milestone’s Apple Business Connect integration will help Milestone’s clients keep key business information up-to-date and accurate in Apple Maps and across other Apple apps, thus improving the overall digital presence and reach of its clients. With Milestone’s integration with Apple Business Connect, businesses can claim and update their local listings at scale – all from a single dashboard. Within Business Connect, businesses can enhance their place cards with rich media (images, cover photo), attributes, special hours, and more.

With the Showcases feature in Business Connect, businesses can present customers with special offers and incentives in the Maps place card, like seasonal menu items, product discounts, and more. Businesses can also provide customers with useful information by highlighting Actions for them to take directly from the Maps place card, including ordering food, buying tickets to a show, booking a reservation, and more, through third-party apps with just a tap.

Milestone customers will now have access to our integrated Business Insights & Performance reporting to ensure they have a consolidated view of how customers are engaging with their place cards across locations.

According to Sathya Krishnamurthy, Chief Product Officer of Milestone Inc., "Our integration with Apple Business Connect is a testament to our commitment to provide our clients with the most comprehensive suite of platforms to improve their overall digital presence and reach."

“Our integration with Apple Business Connect will strengthen our goal to help businesses achieve their desired outcomes in the most efficient and effective way possible," said Anil Aggarwal, CEO of Milestone Inc.



About Milestone Inc

Milestone drives online discovery and customer acquisition with our digital presence platform and performance marketing services. Over 2,000 companies in Hospitality, Retail, Financial Services, and Automotive industries use Milestone to drive online growth. Our customers include global brands in hospitality, banking, retail, automotive, including Marriott, US Bank, One Nevada Credit Union, VMWare, Nissan, Motel6, Preferred Hotels, Sun Outdoors, mid-market companies, and SMBs.

Milestone platform includes Website CMS, Schema Manager, Local listings, Reviews management, FAQ Manager, and Analytics. In addition, Milestone offers Performance Marketing Services - Content, Design, SEO, Paid Marketing, and Analytics to our clients. Annually, over 300 million visitors use websites developed on Milestone CMS, 540M consumers click on content powered by Milestone Schemas, and 3.7B consumers search for businesses powered by Milestone Local. Milestone platform is amongst the highest-rated Martech platforms with awards and recognition from Forrester, G2, Adrian Awards, US Search Awards, Search Engine Land, CMS Wire and many more organizations.