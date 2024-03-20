CORRECTION Traffic Delay/Lane Closure I 89 Southbound Exit 16 Winooski/Colchester Area

ONE LANE is shutdown at mile marker 89.6 while the excavator is moved.

Both lanes will be shut down in the vicinity of I 89 Southbound near exit 16 in the Colchester/Winooski area due to an excavator that tipped over off the side of the highway. There are heavy wreckers on scene working on it. One lane is shut down and traffic is backed up.

This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

