SAVING INFANTS FROM ABANDONMENT BEGINS BY HELPING THE MOTHER
A Safe Haven for Newborns is the Safety Net for Pregnant Women in Distress
The first thing we do, is to listen and let them express themselves. Then together we can determine what their needs are and how we can help.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 C3, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns’ mission is to end infant abandonment; and it starts by helping the pregnant woman. Facing an unplanned pregnancy, these women feel that their own family and friends have abandoned them. With no support or resources, they feel that no one cares what happens to them and their only option is to get rid of the newborn once it is born.
— Nick Silverio, Founder
Over the past 23 years, A Safe Haven for Newborns has established a network of agencies across all 67 Florida counties creating the safety net these women need. With just one call to the 24/7 multilingual confidential help line, they will receive the help they need. From finding shelter if their family has thrown them out of the house to prenatal care or to the nearest hospital if she is about to give birth. “The first thing we do, said Nick Silverio, Founder of the Foundation, is to listen and let them express themselves. Then together we can determine what their needs are and how A Safe Haven for Newborns can help them by providing them with non-judgmental help and resources.” To date, 394 newborns have been saved from abandonment and 394 women have been given another chance. A chance for her to continue with her life and for her newborn a family that can care for the infant and give them a home that she could not.
Sometimes, Safe Haven for Newborns is contacted by the mother months after giving birth. She is overwhelmed, suffering from postpartum depression and afraid that they might hurt themselves and their baby. The Foundation can help them find the support they need. The Safe Haven Law in Florida stipulates that infants seven days or younger and unharmed can be surrendered at a hospital, firehouse, or EMS station displaying the A Safe Haven for Newborns signage and left in the arms of a trained professional with no questions asked, free from prosecution by the law. After the seven-day window has closed, babies and their mothers can still be helped by contacting A Safe Haven for Newborns via their webpage or calling the 24/7 helpline where the new mother and her infant can find the help they need. A Safe Haven for Newborns does not charge for any of the services offered. “We are always adding agencies to our comprehensive referral database of resources to provide the help they need where they live, said Silverio.”
Some of the referral services A Safe Haven for Newborns offers include, but not limited to, temporary shelter, maternity homes, counseling, health-related issues, transportation to pre-natal care appointments, providing newborn necessities, help with abuse issues, suicide prevention, connecting them with Medicaid and other government programs, or information on adoption.
A Safe Haven for Newborns relies on the generosity of its supporters and donors to raise the funds needed to cover the expenses of the referral services so the distressed expectant mothers won’t have to worry about paying for the services they need. To learn more about A Safe Haven for Newborns and see how you can help, please visit us at www.asafehavenfornewborns.com.
ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATION
The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501C3 d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. Visit us at: www.asafehavenfornewborns.com.
Nick Silverio
The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation
+1 786-246-1304
safehaven@asafehavenfornewborns.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Safe Haven Young Mother