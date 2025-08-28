Abandoned Newborn Found Safe Highlights Importance of Safe Haven for Newborns Options

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms. You are not alone. Help is just a phone call away. A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this month in Orlando, FL, a one-week-old infant was left abandoned in the driveway of a house on Lido Street. A neighbor witnessed the woman leave a car seat and flee. When he approached the car seat, he noticed there was an infant and immediately notified the police. The baby was taken to the hospital and found to be in good health. The 19-year-old mother was arrested and detained.This situation had a positive outcome, with the infant being found quickly and unharmed; but, usually the outcome is the child’s demise. What is distressing is that this did not have to happen. “If only she would have called us, said Nick Silverio, Founder of the Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 (c)3, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns . We would have listened to her needs and together determined the best way to help her.” The Foundation’s 24/7 confidential and multi-lingual Helpline is the lifeline for women facing an unexpected pregnancy. All calls are answered and everyone is served.We may never know what the circumstances were that drove the mother to abandon her infant in an unsafe place, such as a driveway. Was she scared to face motherhood at such a young age or something else? We don’t know. What we know is that the life of the newborn was placed in danger and that the mother now faces legal consequences. The Direct Surrender Method , created and implemented by A Safe Haven for Newborns 24 years ago, gives women the option to safely and anonymously surrender their newborn in the arms of a trained health professional. No questions asked. The personnel at hospitals, fire stations, and emergency medical stations are trained on what steps they need to take to accept a surrendered infant. The syllabus created for the online course by A Safe Haven for Newborns covers what they can ask and say. With the emphasis on maintaining and respecting the mother’s right to privacy.The Safe Haven Law in Florida states a newborn up to 30-days old may be surrendered without fear of prosecution if the baby is unharmed. In this situation, the baby was just a week old and unharmed. It would have been the safest choice to make — leaving her infant in caring arms and just walking away. She would not have placed her child in danger, and she would not be facing criminal charges.A Safe Haven for Newborns, established and maintains an extensive network of agencies statewide providing nonjudgmental help and resources at no cost. Some services offered include shelter, maternity homes, prenatal care, health-related issues, help for abuse, newborn provisions, and more. The success of the 24-year program stems from an ever-strengthening partnership between A Safe Haven for Newborns and Hospitals, Fire Stations, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and other agencies across Florida’s 67 counties.The Direct Surrender Method gives the birth mother the peace of mind knowing they are leaving their newborn in the arms of a caring and compassionate person. It gives trained health professionals the chance to access both mother and newborn, gathering valuable health information for their immediate and long-term care of the newborn.To date, 430 newborns have been surrendered using the Direct Surrender Method — 420 in Florida, nine in other states, and one in Honduras. The Direct Surrender Method gives the mother the peace of mind of knowing she is leaving her child in safe hands.Join us in spreading the word that every life is precious, and every mother deserves support to make the right decisions for her and her baby. Visit the A Safe Haven for Newborns website for more information and how you can be a part of this life-saving mission. Help us protect our future.

