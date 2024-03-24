BraveWords Radio Now Available on the Live365 and Tunein Apps
EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to BraveWordsRadio.com BraveWords Radio is now streaming on the Live365 and TuneIn apps on your Apple and Android smartphone as well as Apple TV.
"Switching to Live365 seemed like a no brainer to me. It will allow us to reach a much larger audience, not only with their app, but also being listed on Tunein and Audacy, I mean millions of potential listeners, plus we have their expertise and experience if we ever run into a problem." - Brian Basher, Program Director BraveWords Radio
Talking about what is coming down the road for BraveWords Radios Brian added, "We're always looking for exclusive content for our listeners. We're working on a couple shows right now including one with Tom Mathers and Perris Records we hope to debut in late Spring."
Listen on Live365 https://live365.com/station/Bravewords-Radio-a20076
Listen on TuneIn: https://tunein.com/radio/Bravewords-Radio-s327555/
BraveWords Radio is now available on Amazon Alexa devices. Here are the steps to set up Alexa.
Step 1: Say "Alexa enable Skill" (Alexa will ask which skill you want to enable)
Step 2: Say "Bravewords Radio"
Step 3: Once the skill is enabled, say "Alexa, play Bravewords Radio"
What’s louder than BraveWords.com? BraveWords Radio where they are cranking it up well past 11, 24 hours a day! BraveWords Radio features all the roots and branches of the hard rock and heavy metal family tree. From the forefathers of the late ’60s and ‘70s, to the speed, thrash, glam, death, black and power metal that followed! 50 years of the greatest music on the planet blasting through a speaker! So tune in and turn up! BraveWords Radio is Where Metal Lives Loud!
About BraveWords:
The seed was planted in 1994 with the launch of Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles Magazine which ran for nearly 15 years and became the longest-running and biggest hard rock and heavy metal magazine in Canadian history. At its peak, BW&BK produced 40,000 copies in 40 countries, almost every magazine containing a unique full-length CD sampler called KnuckleTracks, which included the finest heavy music of the day. The magazine interviewed and featured all the heavyweights of the genre including AC/DC, Metallica, Slayer, Led Zeppelin, Megadeth, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motörhead, KISS, King Diamond, Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura, Iced Earth, In Flames, Behemoth, Slipknot and many more!
With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.comwas born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio, video and the Metal Market which has become instrumental for fans to find their favorite music. Today the site has seen a 25% increase in recent months and proudly serves 30,000 visitors a day from around the world; the top 5 countries being the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden. The site caters to a wide age demographic from the late teens into those metalheads in their 60s, with a nearly 50/50 between men and women. A true United Nations of heavy metal!
Over time, BraveWords has worked with thousands of labels, bands, promoters, publicists, marketing companies around the world and its prolific partners include Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer, Metal Reels Gaming, 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise and Germany’s Summer Breeze Open Air.
25 years and counting, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!
About Philly Rock Radio:
Philly Rock Radio, launched in February 2012, fills the void left by the decline of hard rock terrestrial radio stations, while providing a platform for beloved music from the 70s and 80s, deep tracks from known and obscure bands, and emerging rock artists overlooked by mainstream radio. With a focus on new music and niche programming spanning various flavors of hard rock, classic rock, and heavy metal, Philly Rock Radio also aims to showcase the incredible talent within the local rock scene. As a beacon of rock music, the station revives the genre's legacy, embraces diversity, and champions the raw talent of Philadelphia.
Michael Brandvold
