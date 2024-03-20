Submit Release
Sustainable Future: Environment's 2024-25 Budget Enhances Environmental Resilience

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 20, 2024

The Ministry of Environment's 2024-25 Budget emphasizes a commitment to environmental stewardship and resilience.

"This year's budget focuses on the ministry's commitment to investing in our province's present and future," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "Investing in clean energy, supporting conservation and enhancing Crown land management allows our government to provide the programs and services that Saskatchewan people need and deserve."

The ministry has allocated $140.0 million to support clean electricity projects that accelerate our transition to a net-zero emissions electricity grid by 2050.

In response to government's critical mineral and investment attraction strategies, the ministry is investing $620,000 to improve its capacity to manage Crown resource land use that optimizes sustainable development while achieving the province's conservation outcomes.

Through these and other investments in 2024-25, the Ministry of Environment will continue to protect the environment while supporting a strong and growing economy.

