The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has published its report on the Key developments in the EU wholesale electricity markets, as part of 2024 Market Monitoring Report. This year's report marks a significant milestone as it includes data on the Energy Community, showcasing efforts towards fostering integration within the European energy landscape.

Developed in collaboration with the Energy Community Regulatory Board’s Electricity Working Group, ACER's overview on Energy Community delves into the particulars of wholesale electricity markets, providing valuable insights and recommendations to enhance integration efforts. This marks the first instance where Energy Community wholesale electricity markets are comprehensively reflected in ACER’s snapshot report, aligning format and content with that of EU markets wherever possible.

The overview highlights the effect of crisis and the war in Ukraine leading to a drop in demand throughout 2022 and persisting into 2023. Hydropower as the primary renewable source in 2023, excluding data from Ukraine. Additionally, it marks the initiation of the energy transition, highlighting its considerable potential. Moreover, ongoing efforts towards deeper integration with EU markets remain a focal point of attention.

