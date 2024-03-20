Secretariat releases a Ukraine Energy Market Observatory Note on gas storage dynamics of Ukraine

The Energy Community Secretariat has released a Market Observatory note today focusing on the compliance assessment of the draft amendments to the Gas Storage Code published by the national regulatory authority (NEURC) of Ukraine for public consultations.

The NEURC recently revised the Gas Storage Code with the intention of expanding the range of capacity products available to storage users. Additionally, the revisions aim to update the Code to align more closely with the operations of the connected transmission system operator.

The compliance assessment of the storage operation is evaluated against the Gas Regulation provisions related to storage. The Secretariat commends this initiative undertaken by NEURC, in close cooperation with Ukraine’s storage system operator, Ukrtransgaz, to modernise the Gas Storage Code. The revisions will offer more market-oriented products, thus promoting and facilitating efficient utilization of storage capacities.

In light of these developments, the Secretariat encourages NEURC to consider the recommendations outlined in the Observatory note.