Energy Community reflected in ACER’s 2024 Key developments report on EU electricity wholesale markets
News Provided By
March 20, 2024, 20:36 GMT
Tel. +386 (0) 8 205 34 00
info(at)acer.europa.eu
You just read:
Energy Community reflected in ACER’s 2024 Key developments report on EU electricity wholesale markets
News Provided By
March 20, 2024, 20:36 GMT
Distribution channels: Energy Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
High-level event highlights Ukraine's progress towards alignment with EU energy and climate governance
Ukraine Support Task Force assists the delivery of Diesel generator to Ukraine in collaboration with Norwegian partnersView All Stories From This Source