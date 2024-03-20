$255.2 Million for Saskatchewan First Nation and Métis Communities

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 20, 2024

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget continues investment in First Nation and Métis communities throughout Saskatchewan. Approximately $255.2 million in targeted funding will be provided for First Nation and Métis people and organizations, an increase of $6.1 million over 2023-24.

"A rapidly growing Saskatchewan includes growth for all residents and in all communities," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "Investing in both the present and the future, Saskatchewan's First Nation and Métis communities will see increased investment in community safety, workforce supports and Indigenous post-secondary education."

This year's budget includes a $91.2 million investment from gaming payments to support Indigenous-led social and economic initiatives in Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Government Relations will receive a $930,000 increase to support First Nation and Métis communities to participate in consultations related to the duty to consult. This includes a $600,000 increase for the Consultation Participation Fund and an operational increase of $330,000 to enhance Government Relations' role under the revised First Nation and Métis Consultation Policy Framework.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ Community Response Fund will invest $800,000 for grassroots organizations and communities developing and delivering projects that contribute to preventing violence, building safety and fostering the wellbeing of Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people.

Increasing Indigenous participation in the workforce contributes to economic reconciliation and offers Saskatchewan's employers a competitive advantage in addressing their labour force needs. In 2024-25, the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training is increasing its investment to $27.6 million to support Indigenous people in connecting to the labour market. This funding supports Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions and services for employers and job seekers, as well as innovative programs and partnerships to equip Indigenous learners with the skills and knowledge they need to enter Saskatchewan's workforce.

Additional highlights include:

$21.6 million for First Nations on-reserve policing and enhanced policing (Corrections, Policing and Public Safety);

$20.1 million for First Nations and Métis preventative supports (Social Services);

$19.8 million for Indigenous post-secondary education, including Indigenous Language Teacher Education Programs (Advanced Education); and

Continued investment of $400,000 for First Nation and Métis community partnership projects and sponsorships (Government Relations).

