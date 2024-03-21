S3 AeroDefense Appoints Jeremiah J. Arnold as Vice President of Strategic Alliances
S3 AeroDefense proudly announces the appointment of Jeremiah J. Arnold as Vice President of Strategic AlliancesMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S3 AeroDefense proudly announces the appointment of Jeremiah J. Arnold as Vice President of Strategic Alliances, effective February 19th. Arnold will spearhead S3's strategic initiatives in cultivating and expanding Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) relationships. With over 25 years of extensive experience in commercial and military aerospace markets, Arnold brings a wealth of expertise in supply chain, logistics, program management, sales, and business development on both domestic and international fronts.
Before joining S3 AeroDefense, Arnold held pivotal roles at Elbit Systems of America, where he served as Vice President of Business Development for the Sustainment and Support Solutions (S&SS) Business Unit, overseeing strategic and tactical business unit development activities. Prior to this, Arnold spent a decade at United Technologies' division, Sikorsky Aircraft, and Derco Aerospace, where he led multi-million-dollar Department of Defense and FMS aircraft logistics programs.
Arnold's educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, a Graduate Certificate in Communication from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, and a Master of Science in Business Management from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is currently in the final stages of completing his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Leadership at Concordia University, focusing on generational differences and leadership trends within integrated project management teams.
Outside of his professional endeavors, Arnold is actively involved in the non-profit sector, serving on the National Committee of the Boy Scouts of America and contributing to various organizations such the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremiah 'J.J.' Arnold to the S3 team," said Jeff Wnuk, S3 Senior Vice President of Operations. "His exceptional leadership and industry acumen will undoubtedly drive our OEM partnership strategies to new heights."
Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Jeremiah J. Arnold as he embarks on this new journey with S3 AeroDefense.
About S3 AeroDefense
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S3 AeroDefense is a recognized worldwide leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services and supply chain solutions to Military Aircraft Operators. Since its inception in 2005, S3 AeroDefense has been focused on quality, innovation, and dedication to exceptional customer support. With a focus on OEM strategic distribution, S3 AeroDefense is the trusted solution provider to global military operators worldwide.
