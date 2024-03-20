Three Arrested in Mississippi for Their Involvement in an Organized Fraud Enterprise

JACKSON, Miss. – Yesterday State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Christy Gomez, Larry Hodge, and Michael Norman for their involvement in an organized fraud enterprise. Gomez is accused of conducting or managing a fraud enterprise, in which she, Hodge, and Norman are alleged to have fraudulently received proceeds between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022, from the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) at the Mississippi Home Corporation and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. Gomez was served with a $108,851.33 demand letter at the time of her arrest. Larry Hodge was served with a $26,565.70 demand letter at the time of his arrest.



“Our team of investigators dug deep to unearth this conspiracy,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We’ve put a stop to some massive schemes because of their efforts, and we can now add this one to the list.”

Gomez faces up to 80 years and $100,000 in fines and Hodge and Norman face up to 20 years and $25,000 in fines each if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.