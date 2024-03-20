FAA Awards More Than $3.2 Million to Airports Across North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a total of $3,224,503 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to airports across North Dakota. These funds will be administered through the FAA Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program as follows:

$2,600,000 to Jamestown Regional Airport for the improvement, modification, and rehabilitation of a service road and taxiway and the purchase of snow removal equipment.

$150,000 to Garrison Municipal Airport for the reconstruction of a terminal building.

$150,000 to Beach Airport for the installation of a runway vertical and visual guidance system, and for the reconstruction of runway lighting and taxiway lighting.

$144,000 to Hettinger/JB Lindquist Regional Airport to seal apron pavement surface, runway pavement surface, taxi lane and taxiway pavement surface.

$113,003 to Glen Ullin Regional Airport to acquire D57 snow removal equipment.

$67,500 to Ashley Municipal Airport for the rehabilitation of runway signage and markings.

The fully paid-for BIL established the AIG program to provide airport's funding for modernization and safety projects.