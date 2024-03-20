20 March 2024

Turkmenistan and the EU cooperate in the humanitarian direction

On March 19, 2024, as part of the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Brussels, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Olof Skoog.

The parties noted the importance of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, the joint Turkmenistan-EU Committee and the Human Rights Dialogue, held alternately in Turkmenistan and Belgium.

O.Skoog was familiarized with the measures taken in Turkmenistan in the humanitarian dimension, in particular, the improvement of the country’s regulatory and legal framework.

The Minister also provided information on the activities and tasks of the Interdepartmental Commission to ensure the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law.