20 March 2024

191

Meetings of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with leading EU representatives

On March 19, 2024, in Brussels, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, held meetings with the Executive Vice-Chairman of the European Commission for Economic Affairs, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, as well as the EU Commissioner for International Partnership Jutta Urpilainen. Negotiations were also held with the Chairman of the European Parliament delegations for Central Asian countries and Mongolia, Tomasz Zdechowski.

During the meetings, issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union in such areas as economics, trade and humanitarian interaction were discussed.

The parties discussed current projects implemented in Turkmenistan with the support of the EU, noting the dynamics and prospects for further cooperation. Discussions covered a wide range of programs, ranging from education and science to green economy initiatives and climate projects.