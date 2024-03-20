20 March 2024

About the meeting with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in Brussels

On March 19, 2024, a meeting took place in Brussels between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to strengthening ties between the EU and Central Asia. At the same time, energy, transport, digitalization, education and climate were highlighted among the promising areas. The importance of existing mechanisms of bilateral cooperation was emphasized, such as the EU-Turkmenistan Joint Committee, human rights dialogue and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

In addition, a detailed exchange of views took place on aspects of regional security, where R.Meredov emphasized the efforts and initiatives of the government of Turkmenistan in this direction, based on the principles of its status of permanent neutrality.

The parties also touched upon the issues of organizing the next meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the EU-Central Asia format in Turkmenistan this year.