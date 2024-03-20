20 March 2024

Turkmenistan strengthens ties with the World Customs Organization

On March 19, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Ian Saunders.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov emphasized Turkmenistan's efforts to integrate into international customs systems, including accession to key WTO conventions in recent years.

Issues of further deepening cooperation in the field of customs, as well as the participation of representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in educational and skills development programs of the WTO were discussed.

An important topic of the meeting was the discussion of the possibilities of creating a regional WCO training center at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, which is intended to be a significant step towards strengthening professional potential in the field of customs in the region.

WTO Secretary General I.Saunders highly appreciated the initiatives and achievements of Turkmenistan in the field of customs regulation and expressed the organization’s readiness to provide the necessary support and advice for the further development and improvement of the country’s customs system.