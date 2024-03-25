Customer-Centric Strategies at CLIX April: A Free Virtual Event for Global Business Leaders
Join CLIX April for innovative customer-centric strategies. Free virtual event with global experts. Transform an organization's engagement and growth.
What excites me about this event is that leaders can connect and participate in inspiring conversations. I hope every attendee leaves with at least three new ideas to try in their professional life.”EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Customer Leaders Institute is proud to announce its next event, CLIX April. This virtual conference is designed to inspire business leaders and professionals across the globe with unique, actionable insights focused on enhancing customer-centric practices.
— Adrian Speyer, VP of Marketing
CLIX April will transform the way businesses approach customer engagement, with a lineup of four groundbreaking sessions. Each session aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to tackle current business challenges through a customer-focused lens. In recognition of the global audience, CLIX April offers a time zone-friendly schedule, ensuring participants can select sessions that fit into their calendar, regardless of their geographic location.
Key Sessions and Speakers:
Turning Customers into Community by Kyle Sutton: Transforming customers into an engaged community is a strategic advantage for businesses aiming to foster loyalty and growth. Kyle Sutton, the Head of Strategy and Operations at Gradual, will guide attendees on leveraging existing and new engagement activities to foster a sense of community that supports every facet of the business.
How to Create an Unstoppable Customer-Centric Organization by Nichole Hinton: Nichole Hinton, an award-winning speaker and consultant, will unravel the secrets to setting your organization apart in a competitive market through customer success. Discover how to interpret customer feedback and data to build an organization where customer-centricity drives growth and differentiation.
Elevating Customer Experience Through Community Engagement by Christina Garnett: Explore the dynamic relationship between community engagement and customer experience. This session promises actionable strategies for leveraging community engagement to enhance customer loyalty, brand affinity, and business growth.
Beyond NPS: Why Customer Loyalty is Dead by Greg Daines: Challenge traditional views on customer loyalty with insights from Greg Daines, "the churn doctor." Learn about the shift towards customer bonding and how it can redefine engagement strategies for sustainable growth.
Adrian Speyer, CLI's VP of Marketing & Community, shared his excitement for the upcoming event: “Our CLIX event series brings forward the top voices in the customer-led space and provides attendees with actionable insights to help them transform how they connect with their customers. We created these events to bring the latest ideas without the need for the expense of travel in these uncertain economic times. Our premium members also get access to our past events and talks - from a library of 100+ pieces of content.
What also excites me about this event is the opportunity for leaders to connect with one another and participate in inspiring conversations. My wish is for every attendee to leave with at least three new ideas to try in their professional or personal life. Based on feedback from our past events, our track record has been pretty good!”
CLIX April offers a platform for learning, discussion, and growth. By attending, participants will gain the foresight needed to navigate the complexities of modern business landscapes, all while building networks with like-minded professionals from around the world.
To learn more and register, please visit: https://community.mycli.co/home/events/clix-april-2024
About Customer Leaders Institute (CLI)
The Customer Leaders Institute (CLI) is an education company dedicated to the advancement of customer-centric leadership. With a focus on delivering outstanding content, exclusive research, and a supportive community, CLI is at the forefront of empowering professionals in the field of customer leadership. Through its innovative programs and publications, CLI continues to shape the future of customer-centric practices globally.
Daniela Poliszuk
Community Leaders Institute
+1 732-588-7320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn