Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,916 in the last 365 days.

Customer Leaders Institute Announces Strategic Rebranding to Enhance Customer-Centric Leadership

CLI Name Change Announcement

CLI Name Change Announcement

Empowering the Future of Business: Driving Excellence in Customer-Centric Leadership Through Innovative Rebranding

The transition to the Customer Leaders Institute is more than a name change. It signifies our dedication to placing customer-centricity at the forefront of our endeavors.”
— Bill McGlade, President
EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Leaders Institute (CLI), a pioneering organization dedicated to the advancement and support of community and customer leaders, today announced its rebranding to the Customer Leaders Institute (CLI). This significant transformation reflects the institute's deepened commitment to customer-centric leadership and its mission to empower professionals to create impactful customer experiences.

Bill McGlade, President of the Customer Leaders Institute, emphasized the importance of this evolution, stating, "As we step into the next phase of our journey, our focus remains steadfast on empowering customer leaders. The transition to the Customer Leaders Institute is more than a name change. It signifies our dedication to placing customer-centricity at the forefront of our endeavors. We are excited to continue providing our community with the valuable resources and support they have come to expect, under a name that better represents our mission."

The institute's rebranding initiative is designed to align more closely with the evolving needs of customer-focused professionals and businesses aiming to foster meaningful engagements and drive growth through exceptional customer experiences.

Adrian Speyer, Vice President of Marketing and Community at the Customer Leaders Institute, shared his view on the future: "This pivotal shift to the Customer Leaders Institute marks a new chapter in our mission to champion customer-led strategies. By fostering a community where leaders can share insights, challenges, and successes, we are setting the stage for a future where customer-centricity drives business success. With this change we are renewing our pledge to be at the forefront of customer leadership innovation from the community leaders and beyond."

About Customer Leaders Institute

The Customer Leaders Institute (formerly Community Leaders Institute) is committed to advancing the practice of customer-centric leadership. With a focus on providing leading-edge resources, content, and community. CLI is the go-to destination for professionals seeking to enhance their customer leadership skills and have a grow in their careers.

As the organization embarks on this new chapter, it invites current and new members to explore the opportunities that lie ahead in the realm of customer-centric leadership.

For more information, please visit https://mycli.co

Daniela Poliszuk
Community Leaders Institute
+1 732-588-7320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Customer Leaders Institute Announces Strategic Rebranding to Enhance Customer-Centric Leadership

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more