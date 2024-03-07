Customer Leaders Institute Announces Strategic Rebranding to Enhance Customer-Centric Leadership
Empowering the Future of Business: Driving Excellence in Customer-Centric Leadership Through Innovative Rebranding
The transition to the Customer Leaders Institute is more than a name change. It signifies our dedication to placing customer-centricity at the forefront of our endeavors.”EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Leaders Institute (CLI), a pioneering organization dedicated to the advancement and support of community and customer leaders, today announced its rebranding to the Customer Leaders Institute (CLI). This significant transformation reflects the institute's deepened commitment to customer-centric leadership and its mission to empower professionals to create impactful customer experiences.
— Bill McGlade, President
Bill McGlade, President of the Customer Leaders Institute, emphasized the importance of this evolution, stating, "As we step into the next phase of our journey, our focus remains steadfast on empowering customer leaders. The transition to the Customer Leaders Institute is more than a name change. It signifies our dedication to placing customer-centricity at the forefront of our endeavors. We are excited to continue providing our community with the valuable resources and support they have come to expect, under a name that better represents our mission."
The institute's rebranding initiative is designed to align more closely with the evolving needs of customer-focused professionals and businesses aiming to foster meaningful engagements and drive growth through exceptional customer experiences.
Adrian Speyer, Vice President of Marketing and Community at the Customer Leaders Institute, shared his view on the future: "This pivotal shift to the Customer Leaders Institute marks a new chapter in our mission to champion customer-led strategies. By fostering a community where leaders can share insights, challenges, and successes, we are setting the stage for a future where customer-centricity drives business success. With this change we are renewing our pledge to be at the forefront of customer leadership innovation from the community leaders and beyond."
About Customer Leaders Institute
The Customer Leaders Institute (formerly Community Leaders Institute) is committed to advancing the practice of customer-centric leadership. With a focus on providing leading-edge resources, content, and community. CLI is the go-to destination for professionals seeking to enhance their customer leadership skills and have a grow in their careers.
As the organization embarks on this new chapter, it invites current and new members to explore the opportunities that lie ahead in the realm of customer-centric leadership.
For more information, please visit https://mycli.co
