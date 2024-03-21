Customer Leaders Institute Releases Latest Edition of Customer Leaders Magazine
Discover the Q1 2024 issue of Customer Leaders Magazine, featuring key insights on digital community success and innovative customer strategies.
This is the first edition under our new name, Customer Leaders Institute, but it continues to showcase the unique and quality content our members have come to expect from us.”EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Customer Leaders Institute (CLI), renowned for its commitment to advancing customer-centric leadership and innovation, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest issue of Customer Leaders Magazine. This latest edition epitomizes CLI's dedication to fostering a community where knowledge, experience, and insights converge to empower customer leaders worldwide.
— Adrian Speyer, VP of Marketing
The Q1 2024 issue features an array of meticulously curated articles, including a spotlight on "Pioneering Community and Customer Success in the Digital Age," showcasing insights from Nisha Baxi, Director of Digital Customer Success & Community at Gong. Baxi sits on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross and was even recognized for her philanthropy when she received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Joe Biden. Her article explores her commitment to volunteering and how it has shaped her career. Baxi also highlights how community engagement and customer success intertwine to create a unified ecosystem to bridge user experience gaps.
Also included in this edition are the following articles:
- Lifecycle Advocacy: The next frontier of the B2B Ecosystem is here by Liz Richardson
- Fostering User-Generated Content by Selin Yaşar
- Why “is community-marketing?” not the wrong question to ask? by Michelle Goodall
- The power of integrating community members into your product development by Jake McKee
- Mastering Online Community Budgeting: The 40-30-20-10 Strategy by Todd Nilson
This is only a small sample of what’s inside this latest issue.
Adrian Speyer, CLI's VP of Marketing & Community, shared his excitement for their latest edition: "The community has always given us such positive feedback about our past editions, so we know we have set high expectations. This is the first edition under our new name, Customer Leaders Institute, but it continues to showcase the unique and quality content our members have come to expect from us. We hope people enjoy this issue and welcome leaders in customer-facing roles to submit their content for future issues."
The latest edition is available now in digital format for the broader customer leadership community or anyone looking to explore cutting-edge strategies and insights from experts in the field.
To access the magazine, please visit https://community.mycli.co/home/resources/cli-magazine-q1-2024.
About Customer Leaders Institute (CLI)
The Customer Leaders Institute (CLI) is an education company dedicated to the advancement of customer-centric leadership. With a focus on delivering outstanding content, exclusive research, and a supportive community, CLI is at the forefront of empowering professionals in the field of customer leadership. Through its innovative programs and publications, CLI continues to shape the future of customer-centric practices globally.
Daniela Poliszuk
Community Leaders Institute
+1 732-588-7320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn