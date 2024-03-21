Local West Virginia Author Honored with Prestigious International Impact Book Award

My aim has always been to share the realities of military life and the profound sense of duty and service that comes with it.” — Frank Demith

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author and retired Army veteran, Frank Demith, has been announced as a recipient of this year’s International Impact Book Award. The accolade recognizes individuals whose work has significantly contributed to global understanding and cooperation through literature. Demith is celebrated for his compelling military thriller, "Of Vital Interest," which offers deep insights into the complexities of military service, loyalty, and the human spirit.

The award ceremony, set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, this March, will honor Demith’s exceptional contribution to literature and his unique ability to bridge cultures and foster a greater understanding of military life's intricacies and its impacts on a global scale. His novel, critically acclaimed by Kirkus Reviews for its riveting narrative and authentic depiction of military operations, showcases Demith’s extensive experience and knowledge gained during his twenty-eight years of active duty.

Frank Demith’s career in the Army, including his pivotal role in developing the Army interpreter/translator program, has provided him with unparalleled insights into the military's linguistic and cultural challenges. His dedication to his craft and his commitment to shedding light on the often-unseen aspects of military service are what set his work apart.

Upon receiving the news of the award, Demith expressed his gratitude and dedication to his work: “It is an incredible honor to be recognized with the International Impact Award. My aim has always been to share the realities of military life and the profound sense of duty and service that comes with it. I am humbled that my work has resonated with so many and hope it continues to inspire and educate on these important themes.”

Frank Demith will be attending the award ceremony in Phoenix, where he will share insights into his work and the experiences that have shaped his writing. His dedication to exploring the human aspects of military service, alongside his own vast experiences, makes "Of Vital Interest" a deserving recipient of this year’s award for Best Military Book.

Demith, a graduate of the United States Military Academy and a member of the prestigious Endless 6, resides in Martinsburg, West Virginia, with his wife and their four dogs. When not writing, he enjoys reading history and fiction novels, visiting battlefields, and playing the saxophone.

For more information on Frank Demith and "Of Vital Interest," please visit frankdemithauthor.com.