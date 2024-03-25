Crumbl Introduces New Carrot Cake Offering and More for Easter
With our exciting new offerings like Carrot Cake, we aim to push beyond cookies and give our customers a wider variety of sweets to expand our footprint in the dessert space”LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Easter approaches, Crumbl is delighted to unveil its latest non-cookie dessert offering: Carrot Cake! Available exclusively from March 25th to March 30th at all Crumbl locations, this dessert promises to be a highlight of any Easter celebration.
Embodying Crumbl’s commitment to fostering connections and meaningful moments, Carrot Cake is the perfect addition to any gathering of friends and family this holiday. Bursting with seasonal flavors, this new dessert consists of two tiers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, all layered with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, then topped with chopped pecans.
“With our exciting new offerings like Carrot Cake, we aim to push beyond cookies and give our customers a wider variety of sweets to expand our footprint in the dessert space,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Chief Branding Officer at Crumbl. “We’re excited for the new opportunities these non-cookie desserts provide to further our mission of bringing people together and creating meaningful moments. This new Carrot Cake is a great example of that: it captures the spirit of the Easter holiday in each bite while fostering joy and connection among friends and family.”
In addition to the Carrot Cake offering, Crumbl will offer an array of Easter-themed cookies to sweeten the holiday festivities. Joining the lineup are customer favorites such as Double Fudge Brownie, Lemon Crinkle, and Sugar (Candy Eggs), plus an all new Strawberry Pretzel Pie cookie!
As Easter approaches, customers are encouraged to pick up their Easter cookies ahead of time as Crumbl stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Customers can visit their local Crumbl location to indulge in Carrot Cake and explore the full Easter lineup, ensuring a delightful holiday filled with meaningful moments.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
