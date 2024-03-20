ICARO Attends the 36th Annual Roth Conference

ICARO Media Group executives attend the 36th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California. Pictured, from left, are Juan Barrera (Chief Commercial Officer), Luis Goldner (Chief Operations Officer) and Paul Feller (Chief Executive Officer).

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., an AI technology and media company, was pleased to attend the 36th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California from March 17–19, 2024.

The Roth Conference is a leading industry event hosted by Roth Capital Partners (Roth MKM), a full-service investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. The event brings together investment professionals, advisors, and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends and developments across varied sectors, facilitating institutional investment opportunities in a dynamic landscape of public and private growth companies with strong leadership teams. This year's conference featured keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities on a variety of topics across spaces including technology and media, services, consumers, sustainability, industrial growth, and others.

"We were excited to attend the Roth Conference and connect with our bankers, advisors, and strategic companies at this esteemed event," stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. "The Roth Conference continues to provide valuable insights into the current market environment related to ICARO in the AI and digital media sectors."

For additional information about the event and its participating companies, please visit: https://events.investorbrandnetwork.com/2024/roth/

About ICARO™ Media Group, Inc.

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks in Latin America, North America and Europe. Through both its SaaS platforms and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides telecom and media broadcast companies with the ability to grow revenues, build audiences, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. Products include ICARO OTT (AVOD, SVOD, CTV and TVOD), TITAN AI (AI Generative News Studio, AI Publishing and Recommendation, and AI Event Notification System), ICARO Engagement Portals & Apps, and ICARO Ads. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with offices located in Toronto, Boca Raton, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Roth Capital Partners (Roth MKM)

Roth Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization that maintains offices throughout the United States. For more information about this company, please visit www.Roth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.