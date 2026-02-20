Icaro Media Group and Viasat Accelerate Digital Connectivity and New In-Flight Advertising in Brazil

Itaipava Advertising Campaign Icaro Media Group, Inc.

The First In-Flight Campaign is Already Live with Brazilian Beer Giant Itaipava for Carnival

In-flight digital advertising and media represents a unique opportunity for ICARO’S Digital Out-of-Home advertising growth.” — Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of Icaro Media Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To offer advertisers an innovative advertising environment aboard aircraft, Icaro Media Group, Inc.—an AI-driven media tech company—has assumed exclusive representation in Brazil for Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in aviation Wi-Fi connectivity. The technology is already available across the Azul Linhas Aéreas network, offering more stable, long-range connections that allow passengers to access social media, browse the web, and use chat apps while flying.

The first Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) activation case for Icaro and Viasat in Brazil arrives just in time for Carnival. It features a campaign for beer brand Itaipava, starring the artist Ivete Sangalo, the brand's ambassador. The advertisement is being displayed on flights destined for Recife and Salvador, with a significant expected impact on thousands of passengers. As part of the sponsorship, Itaipava is subsidizing the initial 30 minutes of free Wi-Fi on board.

“Representing Viasat in Brazil reinforces Icaro’s positioning as a media tech company prepared to connect brands with highly qualified audiences in premium and innovative environments,” said Flávio Polay, Chief Media Officer at Icaro. “We are talking about a global connectivity platform that expands communication possibilities and delivers relevant experiences for both passengers and advertisers.”

“In-flight digital advertising and media represents a unique opportunity for Icaro’s Digital Out-of-Home advertising growth,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of Icaro Media Group, Inc. “It offers dynamic engagement formats during flights, robust measurement potential, and exclusive exposure in a context where the public's attention is focused on the travel experience—adding high value for brand awareness, performance, and experiential campaigns.”

###

About Icaro Media Group

Icaro Media Group is a media technology company powering a Multiscreen Monetization Network that enables telcos, media companies, brands, and platforms to engage and monetize audiences across every screen — from OTT and extended mobile experiences to Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and AI-driven engagement environments.

Operating across Latin America, Brazil, the United States, and Europe, Icaro integrates technology, content, advertising services and data intelligence to create personalized, measurable, and high-performance media ecosystems. Its platform transforms fragmented audiences into connected, revenue-generating experiences, orchestrating the full digital funnel through its proprietary multiscreen engagement and advertising solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

