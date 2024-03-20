InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Salt Dispensers Integrated into Residential and Commercial Vehicles
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clifton P. of Detroit, MI is the creator of The Vehicle Salt Dispenser, a set of salt dispensers integrated into a vehicle, above the wheel, that release salt upon activation via a touchscreen on the vehicle dashboard. Users can selectively dispense salt during inclement weather conditions to help improve safety during wintertime driving. The salt dispensers can be installed in the four individual vehicle wheel wells.
Each dispenser box would have removable cartridges to fill with rock salt. The boxes can have a wire, or wires, attached to connect it to the vehicle’s electrical and computer system. The dispensers are activated to release salt, improving driving conditions and roadway safety. The salt can help reduce driver anxiety and ensure he or she can get home safely without sliding or fishtailing.
Salt dispensers are typically used for de-icing purposes in areas with cold climates, especially on roads and walkways. Distribution of salt on major roadways relies on a local or state government to complete the task. If the government has a large area to cover, some roadways may not always be salted and sanded at desired times. While certain types of trucks or equipment used in agriculture or landscaping may come equipped with built-in salt dispensers or spreaders, residential vehicles currently lack this feature. The Vehicle Salt Dispenser aims to be a versatile solution for improving roadway safety and expanding automotive manufacturer product lines.
Clifton filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Vehicle Salt Dispenser product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Vehicle Salt Dispenser can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Each dispenser box would have removable cartridges to fill with rock salt. The boxes can have a wire, or wires, attached to connect it to the vehicle’s electrical and computer system. The dispensers are activated to release salt, improving driving conditions and roadway safety. The salt can help reduce driver anxiety and ensure he or she can get home safely without sliding or fishtailing.
Salt dispensers are typically used for de-icing purposes in areas with cold climates, especially on roads and walkways. Distribution of salt on major roadways relies on a local or state government to complete the task. If the government has a large area to cover, some roadways may not always be salted and sanded at desired times. While certain types of trucks or equipment used in agriculture or landscaping may come equipped with built-in salt dispensers or spreaders, residential vehicles currently lack this feature. The Vehicle Salt Dispenser aims to be a versatile solution for improving roadway safety and expanding automotive manufacturer product lines.
Clifton filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Vehicle Salt Dispenser product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Vehicle Salt Dispenser can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com