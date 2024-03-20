Maine DOE Seeks Comments on Maine’s IDEA Part B Application

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers services to children with disabilities, ages 3-22.

The application, which covers Maine fiscal year 2025 (starting July 1, 2024) is posted on the Maine DOE’s website at https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/specialed/fiscal. The Part B budget is estimated/projected based on Maine’s current award, pending the State’s receipt of the finalized federal award for the coming year. Both documents will be posted from March 19, 2024, through May 18, 2024.

Written comments will be accepted from Monday, April 1, 2024, until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Please send comments to Erin Frazier at erin.frazier@maine.gov or 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME. 04333.