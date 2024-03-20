MDC offers free spring wildflower tour April 2 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – A free Blooms of Discovery native wildflower program will be offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. For those curious about how native wildflowers can be used in a garden setting, or for people who simply enjoy the first blooms of spring, this guided tour of the center’s native plant garden will be helpful and enjoyable.

Few places in Kansas City have as many native wildflower types in one large garden. MDC’s native plant experts have created landscaping with plants that originate in forest, prairie, and wetland settings. A paved and accessible trail circles the garden, and wood-chip trails offer other routes through the different ecological settings. Early April is a peak time for the early bloomers such as bloodroot, flowering dogwood, Virginia bluebells, and trout lilies.

This program is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4XB. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.