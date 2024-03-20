Guardian Jet LLC Soars Above BizAv Market Challenges with Strategic Expansion & Growth; Announces Key Leadership Roles
In 2023, Guardian Jet LLC exceeded $2 billion in sales. President Doc Dwyer is now Managing Partner and VP Gabriel Bastos is named Head of Global Sales.
As we further invest in our people, technology and services...we'll continue to increase market share, drive growth and solidify our position as a global leader in aircraft sales and acquisitions.”GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Jet (guardianjet.com), the world's largest aircraft brokerage and consulting firm, soared above a flattening market to achieve record-breaking sales exceeding $2 billion in 2023. At the same time, the company experienced unprecedented growth in its consulting services, marking its most successful year for new aircraft acquisitions in its 22-year history.
Today, Guardian Jet's owners and Managing Partners, Mike and Don Dwyer, proudly announced a host of strategic expansion initiatives and key leadership promotions. These significant moves underscore Guardian Jet's unwavering commitment to excellence, talent development and innovation in the aviation industry.
“Despite facing a flat market landscape, we’re committed to reinvesting and expanding in every facet of the business,” noted Mike Dwyer, Managing Partner. “From bolstering our workforce to enhancing technological infrastructure and services, Guardian Jet has spared no effort in fortifying our position and driving growth. As we further invest in our people, technology and services, we’re confident that we will continue to increase market share, drive growth and solidify our position as a global leader in aircraft sales and acquisitions."
Leadership and Personnel Appointments
Coming off such impressive growth and gains in 2023, expanding the Guardian Jet team in key areas has a high priority. Chief among the leadership changes is the appointment of President Doc Dwyer as Managing Partner. Additionally, Gabriel Bastos, formerly Vice President of Sales, has been appointed as Head of Global Sales, further underscoring Guardian Jet's commitment to expanding its global footprint and enhancing client engagement.
Additional personnel additions include:
--Meghan Dwyer, based in France, assumes the role of Regional Sales Manager, Europe, where she will spearhead business development efforts for Guardian Jet's clients across the region.
--Amber Gardner has been appointed as Regional Sales Manager, West Hudson, tasked with driving business development efforts for Guardian Jet's clients and prospects located west of the Hudson River in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
--John Ballenger joins Guardian Jet as the Mountain Regional Sales Manager, responsible for building client relationships and market share in Midwestern and western states, including Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.
--Greg Sydor, based in New York City, joins Guardian Jet as the Regional Sales Director for the firm’s Mid-Atlantic region.
--Wyatt Breedlove and Brantley Gandy join Guardian Jet from the aviation program at Auburn University, marking the company’s commitment to recruit and nurture young industry talent. The two will join the trading floor staff as Aircraft Market Researchers.
"These key leadership changes illustrate our desire to empower the next generation," noted Don Dwyer, Managing Partner, Guardian Jet. "While my brother, Mike, and I aren’t going anywhere, we want to harness the talents and capabilities of our star performers now, and continue to lay the foundation for our continued growth and sustainability in the coming years."
Company Achievements
In addition to the staff changes and promotions, Guardian Jet is channeling its investment in technology—including its proprietary intellectual property in the Vault and the implementation of advanced call center omnichannel technology platforms. These major tech developments are enabling the company to expand its global footprint and further enhance client engagement.
“Our expansion into new markets, including Latin America, Mexico, the West Coast and Europe, necessitated the scaling of call center operations to accommodate increased demand," remarked Mike Dwyer. “Despite the flat market conditions, we’re doubling down on our expansion efforts, with a focus on fostering a truly global presence.”
About Guardian Jet
Guardian Jet is the world leader in aircraft brokerage, consulting and data analytics. The Guilford, Connecticut-based brokerage firm helps its clients find, buy, sell and appraise jet aircraft. For sellers, Guardian Jet helps aircraft owners secure the maximum value for their pre-owned private jets in the shortest possible time. For buyers, Guardian Jet helps clients identify the right aircraft, and–leveraging the firm’s market intelligence and consulting—helps them purchase it at the right price and at the right time. Plus, every client has 24/7 access to Guardian Jet’s Vault 4.0, the most robust aviation asset management portal in the industry. The Vault provides aircraft owners with remarkable insights, along with the transparency to help
