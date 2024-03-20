‘Ganjasaurus Rex Revue’ This Saturday at the Mateel

FREE Showing of the film, followed by a paid event with burlesque and bands!

Saturday March 23rd, 2024

The Mateel Community Center Presents

Ganjasaurus Rex Revue!!

Get Tickets Now! (https://tickets.mateel.org)

“From the depths of the ocean, a mythical weed-loving monster arises to wreak havoc on the authorities who attempt to eradicate her favorite plant. Would you believe this no-budget 1980s monster movie is based on a true story?

This locally-produced film called Ganjasaurus Rex actually tells the history of outlaw weed growers in Humboldt County via a kaiju about a Godzilla-like creature that swats down police helicopters.

When the federal government tries to eradicate the local marijuana crop, they encounter an unexpected problem – GANJASAURUS REX – a prehistoric 400-foot-tall monster who awakens with a healthy appetite for a particular strain of marijuana – CANNABIS SEQUOIA! From the heart of the California hills, comes the comic response of a community in crisis”

Bring your Ganjasaurus Rex memories down to the Mateel Community Center this Saturday March 23rd and share them with others at 6pm before a FREE showing of this local cult classic film at 7pm!

After the movie we’re throwing a G-Rex party! Starting at 830pm this 18 and over separately ticketed event features burlesque from Snack Attack and Bada Bling, and music from Irie Rockerz and Wolf Tree!

6pm – Doors – all ages

630pm – FREE Showing of “Ganjasaurus Rex”

830pm – PAID Ticketing Starts 18 and Over

9pm – Burlesque & Live Music Starts

Dinner & Drinks available from the Mateel

Tickets: (18 and Over)

$60 VIP – Super Limited – includes table service and stage adjacent seating for the burlesque show

$25 GA – first come first serve seated section followed by standing room only

Snack Attack – Snack Attack is a bizarre burlesque troupe based in Southern Humboldt county, California. These tasty treats are sure to whet your whistle and fill your belly full of laughs, and sometimes hot dogs!

https://www.facebook.com/snack.attaccck – https://www.instagram.com/snack.attaccck

Bada Bling! – This burlesque troupe combines dynamic group choreography, true to the times comedy and sexy and captivating classics. A truly spectacular experience not to be missed!!

https://www.facebook.com/badablingburlesque/

Irie Rockerz – Assembled in 2014, Irie Rockerz share a vision to create music that represents the ideals of the communities in their area, Humboldt County and, respectively, Jamaica.

https://irierockerz.com

Wolf Tree – This band of SoHum locals just started up last year, but are quickly becoming the new local act to come see! Playing their own twist of indie, rock, funk, and americana.

https://www.instagram.com/wolftree.sohum (https://www.instagram.com/wolftree.sohum/)

