InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Padded Rubber Tube Designed to Reduce the Impact of Rear End Crashes
David L. of Marion, AR is the creator of the 18-Wheeler Safety Device, a padded rubber tube functioning as a safety device for 18-wheel trucks. The rubber is placed on the rear end of the vehicle and is designed to slow down impact of other vehicles or objects contacting the 18-wheeler. Each tube features additional padded tubes installed within and is bolted to the rear surface of the truck. The attachment helps lessen impact between the back of the truck and the front end of another vehicle in the event of a rear end collision, ultimately reducing the chance of serious injury.
The trucking industry in the United States delivers approximately 71% of all freight in the U.S annually. The $700 billion industry is also one of the largest employers in the country. Despite the reliance on semi-truck cargo transport, serious accidents are commonplace, especially when other motorists rear end the semi-truck. Each year, around 4,600 fatal accidents involving semi-truck drivers occur. A fully loaded truck weighs significantly more than a standard vehicle, and this commonly causes substantial injury to drivers due to the much larger size of the big rig.
Furthermore, loaded-tractor trailers need up to 40% more space to stop than passenger vehicles meaning the driver has less time to react to other drivers and road conditions. Innovation in motorist and pedestrian safety is paramount for the trucking industry to keep both truck drivers and other motorists out of hospitals. The 18-Wheeler Safety Device aims to reduce the impact of rear end accidents and would be a versatile solution to a dangerous problem.
David filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his 18-Wheeler Safety Device product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the 18-Wheeler Safety Device can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entreprenurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
