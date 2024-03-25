Submit Release
Atrium Aesthetics Offers Exclusive Spring Break Special: Up to 60% Off Tattoo Removal for College Students

CHICO, CALIFORNIA , USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As college students gear up for spring break, Atrium Aesthetics is excited to announce a limited-time offer tailored especially for them. From now until April 15th, college students can enjoy 60% off on tattoo removal services.

Spring break often brings unforgettable memories, but sometimes those memories come in the form of tattoos that may no longer resonate with individuals. Atrium Aesthetics understands the importance of feeling confident and comfortable in one's skin, which is why they are offering this special discount to help students remove any unwanted tattoos. Clients can enjoy up to 60% off when purchasing a package of 3 or more sessions, or receive 50% off when buying a single session.

"Our goal at Atrium Aesthetics is to help our clients feel their best, inside and out," said Veronica Silvestri, owner and founder of Atrium. "We understand that tattoos are personal and can carry meaning, but we also recognize that people change and evolve. This special offer is our way of supporting college students who may want to start fresh or remove a tattoo that no longer reflects who they are."

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, college students can simply present a valid student ID at the time of their appointment. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (530) 720-2245 or visiting https://www.atrium-aesthetics.com/.

This special offer aims to support students in starting their post-spring break journey with a clean slate.

About Atrium Aesthetics:
Atrium Aesthetics, spearheaded by the exceptional Veronica Silvestri NP, is dedicated to providing whole-person med spa services. With over 25 years of RN experience, Veronica is not only a skilled caregiver but also a compassionate advocate for creating safe spaces for survivors of human trafficking. Trained and certified in using Candela PicoWay and Exceed devices, Veronica ensures top-tier care and safety in every procedure. Her commitment to excellence and genuine compassion makes her a trusted leader, effective motivator, and valued community advocate. Veronica is excited to bring these specialized health and beauty services to all members of the community and beyond, ensuring each person receives the exceptional care and attention they deserve

Veronica Silvestri
Atrium Aesthtetics
+1 530-720-2245
