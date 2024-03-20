Weidmuller USA Named to 2024 Top Workplaces USA

Weidmuller Logo Weidmuller USA celebrates the news that the company earned the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award from USA Today.

RICHMOND, VA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Today announced that Weidmuller USA, a leading provider of smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions headquartered in Richmond, Va., has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry standards. The Top Workplaces award has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“This prestigious award is a testament to the culture of excellence and innovation that our incredibly dedicated and talented team in the U.S. exemplifies every day,” said Mollie O’Donnell Neeter, Senior Director of Human Resources at Weidmuller USA. “We take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standard and values. This mindset guides our interactions with customers, partners and each other, and inspires our people to be their best for themselves, their customers, and the community.”

“As a company focused on future-forward technologies in automation and connectivity, we are extremely proud and honored to be named as a 2024 Top Workplace USA,” said Matthew Greiner, Vice President of Controlling & Administration at Weidmuller USA. “This significant award recognizes our unwavering commitment to creating a world-class organization that fosters leading-edge, sustainable technology developed by an elite and fully engaged workforce.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces does this, and it pays dividends.”

About Weidmuller USA:

For nearly five decades, Weidmuller USA, based in Richmond, Virginia, has been a beacon of innovation in smart industrial connectivity and automation. As part of the globally renowned Weidmüller Group, the company leverages a rich legacy and expertise that spans across production sites, sales offices, and representatives in over 80 countries. Weidmuller USA’s commitment to industrial transformation and developing future-ready products tailored to customers is unwavering. Recognized consecutively as a Top Workplace (2022-2023) by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Weidmuller USA’s mission is to power the pioneers of industry with cutting-edge and sustainable technology. Discover the next frontier of innovation at www.weidmuller.com.

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.