RaceTrac Deploys Acumera Reliant Platform to Deliver Next Gen Applications, Uptime and Reliability Thru Edge Computing
RaceTrac partnered with Acumera to deploy the Acumera Reliant Platform for edge computing in over 805 locations, improving efficiency and guest experience.
Maintaining the uptime of our critical systems, applications, and devices is crucial to our business operations. RaceTrac simply can't afford any downtime or interruption in service.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RaceTrac, Inc., a leading convenience store chain headquartered in Atlanta, GA, has successfully deployed the Acumera Reliant Platform across all of its locations, marking a transformational step in improving operational efficiency and guest experience. With a commitment to delivering a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience, RaceTrac partnered with Acumera to deliver an end-to-end edge computing platform.
— John Lukas, CIO & VP of Information Technology
RaceTrac, Inc. operates over 575 RaceTrac convenience store locations across eight southern states and owns more than 230 RaceWay stores in 12 states across the Southeast. Seeking to simplify operations and enhance service, RaceTrac chose the Acumera Reliant Platform for its ability to centralize management and provide real-time insights.
Tyler Grubbs, Executive Director of Store Technology at RaceTrac, praised the Acumera Reliant platform, saying, "We have been impressed by Acumera's edge computing platform. The ability to consolidate hardware and systems and make changes in near real-time has been a game-changer for us."
John Lukas, CIO & VP of Information Technology at RaceTrac, emphasized the importance of maintaining uptime, stating, "Maintaining the uptime of our critical systems, applications, and devices is crucial to our business operations. RaceTrac simply can't afford any downtime or interruption in service."
The Acumera Reliant Platform has provided RaceTrac with added agility and future-proof technology, enabling the company to add new applications without the need for additional hardware. This has resulted in a 90% reduction in truck-rolls due to critical devices failing and a decrease of over 40% in software tickets since the platform's implementation.
About RaceTrac, Inc.:
RaceTrac, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned company comprising four operating divisions: RaceTrac, RaceWay, Energy Dispatch, and Metroplex Energy. With a mission to make people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac owns and operates more than 575 RaceTrac convenience store locations across eight southern states and more than 230 RaceWay stores in 12 states across the Southeast. For more information about RaceTrac, please visit www.racetrac.com
About Acumera:
Acumera is the leading provider of secure edge networking and computing platforms specifically designed for the convenience, retail, and hospitality industries. Specializing in delivering unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security to global brands and multi-site operators, Acumera's state-of-the-art products empower businesses to be better, faster, and more efficient in day-to-day operations. With best-in-class managed services, Acumera ensures continuous operations 24/7 at more than 50,000 sites. For more information about Acumera, please visit www.acumera.com.
Bonnie Bisher
Acumera
press@acumera.com