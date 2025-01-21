Golden Chick Partners with Acumera to Enhance Network Security and Connectivity

Golden Chick Store Front

Golden Chick adopts the Acumera Secure Edge Platform to strengthen restaurant network security, ensure uptime, and enhance guest experiences across locations.

The network visibility provided by Acumera allows us to understand issues remotely, reducing the need for on-site visits and lowering IT support costs.” — Brian Loescher, President of Golden Franchising

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumera®, a leading provider of managed network and security services, today announced its strategic partnership with Golden Chick, one of the fastest-growing quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains specializing in fried and roasted chicken. This partnership supports Golden Chick’s mission of ensuring every guest receives an accurate, seamless ordering experience in-store, at the drive-thru, and online, every time.Golden Chick has made significant strides in restaurant technology, focusing on creating a consistent, integrated guest ordering journey. As part of this initiative, the brand transitioned to the Acumera Secure Edge Platform to address its evolving needs for managed network and security services.Founded in 1967, Golden Chick operates over 230 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi, with plans for continued expansion. While focusing on growth, the company faced challenges with its previous IT network infrastructure, which lacked the flexibility to seamlessly integrate new technologies.To address these issues, Golden Chick implemented the Acumera Secure Edge Platform, gaining access to:- 4G/5G Cellular Internet Backup: Ensures operational continuity by automatically activating during broadband outages, preventing downtime for restaurant applications, and keeping payments flowing.- Managed Firewall Services: Protects sensitive systems, from POS to guest Wi-Fi, drive-thrus, and kiosks, safeguarding against data breaches and enhancing customer trust.“We’re extending network security across every touchpoint in the restaurant, from POS systems to guest Wi-Fi, drive-thrus, and kiosks,” said Cynthia Loescher, Vice President of Technology at Golden Chick. “This partnership helps protect our brand and our customers from unwanted data breaches, ensuring a secure and reliable dining experience.”Since piloting the solution in Q1 2024, more than half of Golden Chick’s locations have transitioned to the Acumera platform, with immediate results. “Our IT support team has noticed significant improvements with Acumera’s reliable network infrastructure,” said Brian Loescher, President of Golden Franchising. “The network visibility provided by Acumera allows us to understand issues remotely, reducing the need for on-site visits and lowering IT support costs.”Golden Chick continues to invest in innovative solutions to enhance guest satisfaction and operational efficiency, aligning with its overarching goal to create a scalable and successful franchise model.About Golden ChickFounded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a growing quick-service restaurant franchise that prides itself on providing delicious food and great customer service. The family-oriented brand is the creator of the Original Golden Tendersand the Big & GoldenChicken Sandwich, along with other chef-inspired menu items including its Golden Roast Chicken. Golden Chick is home to USA Today 10Best’s 2024 #2 fast food side (Fried Okra), #4 best fast food fries and #6 best fast food fried chicken in the country and was ranked #86 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 listing in 2023. In 2024, Golden Chick was included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurant Brands in the U.S. (#151). With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and third-party delivery service capabilities, Golden Chick has more than 230 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and opening soon Nevada. For more information about Golden Chick, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com/ , like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and check out our Twitter.

