Mandarino Chiropractic Underscores Effectiveness of Radial Pressure Wave Therapy
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, whose chiropractic practice includes locations in New York and New Jersey, is an expert in the field of soft tissue and myofascial involvement.
A patient benefits from Radial Pressure Wave Therapy applied by Dr. Michael Carducci in the Staten Island, N.Y., office of Mandarino Chiropractic.
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor, offers a wide variety of non-invasive therapies to address chronic pain and inflammation
It’s such an inspiration to see patients enjoy a better quality of life from our many effective protocols.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor with offices in New York and New Jersey, is shedding light on the benefits of Radial Pressure Wave Therapy (RPW), one of many treatment options available in his practice, Mandarino Chiropractic.
As described on MandarinoChiropractic.com, RPW is a non-invasive treatment that helps in tissue healing as it addresses chronic pain and inflammation. It is a form of shockwave therapy that stimulates the body’s natural healing process by sending high-energy acoustic waves into the specific target areas.
At the Mandarino Chiropractic location in Staten Island, N.Y., for example, RPW treatment is performed using equipment from Chattanooga, a major manufacturer of rehabilitation equipment for treating musculoskeletal, neurological, and soft tissue disorders.
The practice utilizes the “Intelect RPW 2” device to treat pain and inflammation in orthopedic conditions; the therapy is designed to activate connective tissue from the surface level to difficult-to-reach pathologies.
“I am astonished how the benefits of today’s multifaceted treatments have revolutionized care. It’s such an inspiration to see patients enjoy a better quality of life from our many effective protocols,” states Dr. Mandarino.
Dr. Michael Carducci, a Mandarino Chiropractic partner, describes the favorable influence of RPW upon patient care as “really good for soft-tissue injuries, recovery, and all- around health. … “It uses a stylus to basically break up scar tissue and increase blood flow to an area of complaint, which helps you heal more quickly.”
About Mandarino Chiropractic
and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
