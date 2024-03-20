Application process opens for Court Security Cash Fund Commission grants

Friday, March 15, 2024

DENVER – The Colorado Judicial Department announced today that it has opened the application period for Fiscal Year 2025 grants from the Court Security Cash Fund, which was enacted in 2007 to provide Colorado counties with supplemental security funding at facilities housing a state court or probation office.

Grants to Colorado counties are awarded based on a priority schedule set in statute. Grants may be used for supplemental court security staffing to counties with the most limited resources, for security equipment or related structural improvements, for training of local security teams, for miscellaneous needs associated with court security, or for emergency needs related to court security.

Counties that meet at least two of the four statutory criteria have priority to receive funding. The criteria are counties whose total population is below the state median; counties in which per-capita income is below the state median; counties in which property tax revenue is below the state median; and counties in which the population living below the federal poverty line is above the state median.

The Colorado Court Security Cash Fund has about $2.2 million available for grants for Fiscal Year 2025. The grant application, rules, a map and list of the counties meeting the priority and criteria, and other information may be found at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Administration/Unit.cfm?Unit=facility.

Grant applications must be submitted to the Office of the State Court Administrator’s grant management system, AmpliFund, by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 12th, 2024. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

Please direct questions to CourtSecurityGrants@judicial.state.co.us.