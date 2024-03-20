AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) is available on Red Hat Marketplace
"We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP that are tested, certified, and supported on Red Hat OpenShift" Mark Longwell, director, Red Hat

AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) is available on Red Hat Marketplace
AccuKnox, Inc., announced that AccuKnox Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Customers can now purchase and access AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP directly through the Red Hat Marketplace and find the AccuKnox OpenShift Operator in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.
Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.
AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Cloud Security that secures “Build to Runtime.” AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:
- CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management) - Static Security
- CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) - Runtime Security & Container Image scanning
- ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)
- KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)
- GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance) - Continuous Compliance with a variety of regulatory standards such as SOC2, STIG, PCI, HIPAA, CIS, MITRE, NIST,
- AskADA - AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot to aid Security Analysts
- Enterprise Integration - with security eco-system tools like EDR, SIEM, SOAR, Ticketing, Messaging, ServiceDesk platforms
AccuKnox is a core contributor to the CNCF Open Source project, KubeArmor, that delivers in-line runtime security instead of post-attack mitigation from other vendors. This is particularly important to thwart Zero Day attacks such as:
- Credential Store/Secret vault attacks
- Crypto Hacking attacks
- Ransomware, etc.
AccuKnox offers the following unique differentiators:
- Support for all Public and Private Clouds
- Ability to secure modern assets (Kubernetes, Infrastructure As Code [IAC]) and traditional assets (Virtual Machines)
- Delivery of in-line security [as opposed to post-attack mitigation], provides Zero Trust security by design, and hence can thwart Zero Day attacks
- Application, Network Firewalling, Micro-segmentation, Hardening
- Agentless security and industry standard [Extended Berkeley Packet Filter - eBPF and Linux Security Module - LSM based] run-time security
- AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot interface
- Secures Cloud, Edge/IoT, and 5G Assets
- Powered by the leading CNCF Open Source project, KubeArmor, which has achieved 750,000+ downloads and 1,200+ GitHub stars
Supporting Quotes
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Red Hat. We share a similar commitment to open source and a community-led approach to offering robust infrastructure solutions to the industry. AccuKnox Zero Trust Kubernetes Security leverages the powerful capabilities offered by Red Hat OpenShift. The solution delivers compelling and differentiated value to Enterprises and Governments to help them address current and emerging security challenges,” Raj Panchapakesan, Global Head, Partnerships & Business Development
“With Red Hat Marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP that are tested, certified, and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure,” Mark Longwell, director, Telco and Edge Alliances, Red Hat
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security.
PR Contact: Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO, n@accuknox.com
Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.
